Charming, Nostalgic Property in Palos Verdes Estates

This iconic Tudor home in Palos Verdes Estates is a charming and nostalgic property with an old-world feel. Situated on a corner lot, spanning over half an acre on a secluded cul-de-sac, this estate offers ambiance and charm. The custom kitchen is a chef’s dream with Italian marble countertops, rich cabinetry, counter seating, and high-end appliances. The kitchen overlooks lush foliage in the backyard, the pool, and two water features as well as an ocean peek of the iconic Queen’s Necklace. With a total of 5 bedrooms plus an office, 4.5 bathrooms, a two-car garage, an expansive front yard and a backyard resort oasis, this exquisite home is an absolute gem in Montemalaga. www.2501NovatoPlace.com

Location: 2501 Novato Place, Palos Verdes Estates, 90274

Asking price: $3,800,000

Year built: 1956

Living area: 3,305 SF | 25,456 SF Lot, 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

Features: Oversized lot; semi-circular driveway; Italian marble countertops; Thermador 48” professional range; vaulted wood ceilings; wood-burning gas fireplace; primary spa-like bath; Fortuni chandelier; pool; spa; 2 water fountains; brick patio; built-in BBQ, sink and refrigerator; fruit trees

Contact: Compass

Lauren Forbes

310.901.8512

Lauren@LaurenForbes.com

www.LaurenForbesGroup.com

DRE#: 01295248