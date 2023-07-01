Tennis Court Estate: Open Sat. and Sun. 2-5 p.m.

This estate features almost 8,000 square feet of beautifully planned and custom-designed smarthome living space, situated on an expansive one-acre lot that features a full-size basketball full court, pool/spa, large grassy area, four-hole putting green and oversized motor court. The interior features a a chef’s dream custom kitchen with 60- inch Wolf range with French top, a built-in SubZero fridge and freezer, butler’s pantry with second dishwasher, 14-foot island, and a10-seat breakfast area - all open to a giant living room.

Location: 4453 Balboa Ave., Encino 91316

Asking Price: $6,299,000

Year Built: 2021

Living Area: 7,960 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms

Features: Privately gated, over one-acre lot, prime Rancho Estates, full tennis/basketball court, T pool and spa

Contact: Craig Knizek

The Agency

818.618.1006

cknizek@theagencyre.com

theagencyre.com/agent/craig-knizek

DRE# 01377932