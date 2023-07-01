Tennis Court Estate: Open Sat. and Sun. 2-5 p.m.
This estate features almost 8,000 square feet of beautifully planned and custom-designed smarthome living space, situated on an expansive one-acre lot that features a full-size basketball full court, pool/spa, large grassy area, four-hole putting green and oversized motor court. The interior features a a chef’s dream custom kitchen with 60- inch Wolf range with French top, a built-in SubZero fridge and freezer, butler’s pantry with second dishwasher, 14-foot island, and a10-seat breakfast area - all open to a giant living room.
Location: 4453 Balboa Ave., Encino 91316
Asking Price: $6,299,000
Year Built: 2021
Living Area: 7,960 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms
Features: Privately gated, over one-acre lot, prime Rancho Estates, full tennis/basketball court, T pool and spa
Contact: Craig Knizek
The Agency
818.618.1006
cknizek@theagencyre.com
theagencyre.com/agent/craig-knizek
DRE# 01377932