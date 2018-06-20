Eva Longoria shears the price of Hollywood Hills compound she bought from Tom Cruise

Eva Longoria isn’t giving up in Hollywood Hills West quite yet.
She found no takers when she offered her promontory compound for $14 million in November, but the actress-director-producer has relisted the property for $11 million.
That asking price is $400,000 less than when she bought the home from Tom Cruise three years ago, records show.
The gated estate spans three acres and holds five properties: a three-bedroom French villa, a four-bedroom country house, two standalone studios and a stone cottage.
Wide-plank floors and Venetian plaster walls fill the villa, which includes a farmhouse-style kitchen under vaulted ceilings. The master suite, anchored by an oversized fireplace, opens to a second-story patio.
Down below, a footbridge spans a lagoon-style pool. Stone paths and shade trees meander through the property, leading from house to house with stops at terraces that pull in canyon, mountain and city views.
In the country house, there’s a living room with a floor-to-ceiling fireplace, a wood-paneled dining room and a sleek kitchen awash in shades of grey.
Mauricio Umansky and Kevin Dees of the Agency and Loren Judd of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage hold the listing.
Longoria, 43, gained fame for her roles in “The Young and the Restless” and “Desperate Housewives.” More recently, she starred in the NBC sitcom “Telenovela” and the 2018 film “Overboard.”