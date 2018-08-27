Onetime Ellen DeGeneres ranch is on the market in Santa Ynez for $12.5 million

A Santa Ynez ranch once owned by talk show host and comedian Ellen DeGeneres is for sale at $12.5 million.
The nearly 120-acre ranch centers on a Mediterranean-style house built in 1993 and set at the end of a long gated driveway. The 3,545 square feet of living space include two bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms in the main house.
An entertainment pavilion sits off the tennis court. Other structures include a three-bedroom guest house, a manager’s house and barns. There are paddocks, riding arenas and pastures.
A swimming pool, a well and an acre of olive trees complete the grounds. Views take in the hillsides. There is access to the Santa Ynez River.
DeGeneres, 60, owned the property through a trust from 2005, when she paid $6 million, until the end of 2006. She sold for $11.65 million.
Susan Conger and Charlie Petersen of Coldwell Banker are the listing agents.