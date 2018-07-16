'Star Trek' star Leonard Nimoy's onetime Sherman Oaks space lands a buyer

A Sherman Oaks home once owned by "Star Trek" star Leonard Nimoy has sold for $1.59 million.
The updated traditional-style house, built in 1951, is set on a quarter-acre of grounds containing a swimming pool, a fire pit and a trellis-covered lounge area.
The open-plan layout of 2,112 square feet of living space includes a family room with a fireplace, an office, three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Floor-to-ceiling windows in the living and dining rooms bring in garden views.
Nimoy, who died in 2015 at 83, was known for his role as the half-human, half-Vulcan Spock on the 1960s TV series "Star Trek" and, later, in the sci-fi film series.
Neyshia Go and Aaron Kirman of Pacific Union International were the listing agents. Craig Strong of Pacific Union International represented the buyer.