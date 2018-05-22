Advertisement

Longtime Westlake Village home of entertainer Mickey Rooney seeks $2.9 million

By
May 22, 2018 | 9:10 AM
Longtime Westlake Village home of entertainer Mickey Rooney seeks $2.9 million
The longtime home of late film icon Mickey Rooney is on the market in Westlake Village for $2.895 million. (Rick Alexander)

There's some vaudevillian charm in the floorboards of this newly listed estate in Westlake Village. The two-story home, on the market for $2.895 million, was the longtime haunt of film icon Mickey Rooney.

Built for the late actor in 1976, the property looks a bit different thanks to a complete remodel four years ago. The result is a more contemporary feel, both inside and out.

Advertisement

Within 3,221 square feet of interior are a two-story entry, a bright open floor plan with a formal dining room, four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The main area offers dark hardwood floors and a center-island kitchen with stone countertops. A combination of clerestory windows, sliding glass doors and a skylight brighten the living spaces.

Outside, an expansive patio, as well as a second-story balcony, take advantage of the home's waterfront spot on Westlake Lake.

Advertisement

The home last traded hands three years ago for $2.325 million, public records show.

Arlene Kovalivker and Monica Eaves of Sotheby's International Realty hold the listing.

Rooney's career stretched from the 1930s to shortly before his death in 2014. He starred in a bevy of plays and silent films, with memorable roles in "A Midsummer Night's Dream" (1935), "Babes in Arms" (1939) and "Black Stallion" (1979).

jack.flemming@latimes.com

Advertisement

Twitter: @jflem94

MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:

Trump's sister sells Mar-a-Lago-adjacent mansion to nephews Eric and Donald Trump Jr.

Director Guillermo del Toro closes a quick sale in Agoura Hills

Izabella Scorupco's Hollywood Hills lair is fit for a Bond girl

Lucy Liu lists Craftsman home in leafy Fryman Canyon for $4.2 million

Advertisement
Advertisement