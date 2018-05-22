Longtime Westlake Village home of entertainer Mickey Rooney seeks $2.9 million

There's some vaudevillian charm in the floorboards of this newly listed estate in Westlake Village. The two-story home, on the market for $2.895 million, was the longtime haunt of film icon Mickey Rooney.
Built for the late actor in 1976, the property looks a bit different thanks to a complete remodel four years ago. The result is a more contemporary feel, both inside and out.
Within 3,221 square feet of interior are a two-story entry, a bright open floor plan with a formal dining room, four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The main area offers dark hardwood floors and a center-island kitchen with stone countertops. A combination of clerestory windows, sliding glass doors and a skylight brighten the living spaces.
Outside, an expansive patio, as well as a second-story balcony, take advantage of the home's waterfront spot on Westlake Lake.
The home last traded hands three years ago for $2.325 million, public records show.
Arlene Kovalivker and Monica Eaves of Sotheby's International Realty hold the listing.
Rooney's career stretched from the 1930s to shortly before his death in 2014. He starred in a bevy of plays and silent films, with memorable roles in "A Midsummer Night's Dream" (1935), "Babes in Arms" (1939) and "Black Stallion" (1979).
