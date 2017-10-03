Chart-topping developer snaps up Holmby Hills estate for $12 million

Gala Asher has found his next project.

The Los Angeles-based developer, who last year sold an estate in Holmby Hills for a record $100 million, has bought another home in the area for $11.999 million.

The boomerang-shaped mid-century house, built in the 1950s, has five bedrooms, five fireplaces and 6.5 bathrooms in nearly 6,000 square feet of interior space. Common rooms include formal living and dining rooms, a family room with a wet bar and an office den. The kitchen, complete with honed limestone countertops and farmhouse sinks, has a west-facing view of the yard.

The Holmby Hills estate, built in the 1950s, was once home to noted interior designer John Cottrell. (Rodeo Realty) (Rodeo Realty)

Lush landscaping surrounds the swimming pool and pool house in the backyard. Gravel pathways wind through a rose garden, lawn and mature trees. Elsewhere is a detached garage.

The property, set on about an acre of grounds, sold for $4,000 over the asking price of $11.995 million, records show.

Antony Arkel of Rodeo Realty was the listing agent. Ginger Glass of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage represented the buyer.

Gala made headlines last October when an estate he developed on Carolwood Drive sold to billionaire and investor Tom Gores for $100 million. The multi-property deal, which saw Gores trade a number of his own real estate holdings for the spec mansion, is tied with the Playboy Mansion sale for the most-expensive single-family home sale in Los Angeles County.

CAPTION Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. CAPTION Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. CAPTION The party-ready home in Marina del Rey is listed for sale at $3.799 million. The party-ready home in Marina del Rey is listed for sale at $3.799 million. CAPTION Actor Phillip P. Keene has a good reason for hanging out in the downstairs den of his Los Feliz home. Actor Phillip P. Keene has a good reason for hanging out in the downstairs den of his Los Feliz home. CAPTION The Tony winner's prized possession in this room is her Steinway, but she keeps other items there that also inspire her. The Tony winner's prized possession in this room is her Steinway, but she keeps other items there that also inspire her. CAPTION Jillian Michaels retreats to the office in her Malibu home when she needs some kid-free space. Jillian Michaels retreats to the office in her Malibu home when she needs some kid-free space.

neal.leitereg@latimes.com

Twitter: @LATHotProperty

MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:

Lavish London home once owned by Picasso’s muse hits the market for $3.1 million

Former home of 'Soul Train' creator Don Cornelius lists for $2.3 million

NASCAR's Matt Kenseth speeds away from his waterfront home in North Carolina

Mid-century tree house swings on the market in Pasadena at $749,000