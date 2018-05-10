Beverly Hills-area mansion with ‘Real Housewives’ connection lists for $22 million

In Beverly Ridge Estates, a guard-gated community in the Beverly Hills Post Office, the home of David Gebbia, husband of "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" personality Carlton Gebbia, is for sale at $22 million.
Approached by a long driveway that ends at a motor court, the mansion blends Gothic flourishes with contemporary design elements. Wood-beam cathedral ceilings, ornate ironwork and lancet-style windows are among the architectural details.
At the heart of the home, beyond the two-story entry, is a voluminous great room with three floor-to-ceiling windows and a massive stone fireplace and hearth. A formal dining room, a custom bar room, a home theater, a chef's kitchen and a "burlesque room" also lie within 15,200 square feet of living space.
The multiroom master suite, among the four bedrooms and seven bathrooms, features two custom dressing rooms.
The home, built in 2009, sits on close to 2 acres of grounds with an outdoor kitchen, a swimming pool and spa and a large grassy field. A subterranean garage has space for six vehicles.
Yawar Charlie and Aaron Kirman of Pacific Union International are the listing agents.
David Gebbia is a member of the Gebbia construction family, which builds custom estates in gated communities throughout the U.S.
Carlton Gebbia joined the cast of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" in 2013 and appeared on three seasons of the Bravo reality show.
The couple are in the process of divorcing.
Twitter: @LATHotProperty