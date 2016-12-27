Ex-NBA star Gil Arenas sells his hilltop spot in Calabasas for $3.35 million

Gilbert Arenas, the former all-star guard who played 11 seasons in the NBA, has sold his home in a gated Calabasas community for $3.35 million.

Set on a seven-plus-acre hilltop, the Tuscan-inspired home has panoramic vistas of nearly 360 degrees that take in the surrounding canyon and mountains.

Inside, the remodeled space of 9,600 square feet includes a vaulted foyer, formal living and dining rooms, a chef’s kitchen with a 15-foot island, seven bedrooms and 7.5 bathrooms. The custom movie theater sports tiered seating, and a hidden wine room can hold up to 1,500 bottles.

The master suite boasts a dry sauna, a soaking tub and a fireplace. There are two master walk-in closets including a “‘hers’ the size of a small condo,” according to the listing details.

Outdoors, a covered patio opens to a saltwater swimming pool with a tiled spa. There’s also a three-car garage.

Arenas bought the house two years ago for $2.75 million, records show.

Daniel DeBruno and Geoff Gil of Dwell California Real Estate were the listing agents, according to the Multiple Listing Service. David Smith of Keller Williams Realty represented the buyer.

Arenas, 34, was a three-time All Star with the Washington Wizards and also played for the Golden State Warriors, Orlando Magic and Memphis Grizzlies. He became one of the league’s highest-paid players after signing a six-year, $111-million contract with the Wizards in 2008.

