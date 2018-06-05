Beverly Hills estate once owned by songwriter Glen Ballard seeks $12.9 million

A 1920s Spanish-style home in Beverly Hills once owned by songwriter-producer Glen Ballard has come to market for $12.9 million.
The half-acre spread last traded hands four years ago for $12.1 million, public records show.
Past a gated courtyard, the home opens to 6,500 square feet of interiors heavy on Spanish design details. Among features are a tiled entry, beamed ceilings in the living and dining room, and arched doorways that navigate bright living spaces.
Amenities include a library, a wine cellar, a tasting room, a meditation bungalow and a breakfast nook off the center-island kitchen.
There are five bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms. A private balcony, accessed by two sets of French doors, sits off the master suite. A fountain-centered pool encased by landscaping sits outside.
Tracy Maltas and Gina Dickerson of Douglas Elliman hold the listing.
Ballard bought the home in 1997 for $2.795 million. It was deeded to his ex-wife in 2009 following the couple's divorce, records show.
Songwriting and production credits of note for Ballard, 65, include Alanis Morissette’s “Jagged Little Pill,” Michael Jackson’s “Thriller,” Aerosmith’s “Nine Lives” and Katy Perry’s “One of the Boys.”
In 2006, he won a Grammy for song written for a motion picture with “Believe,” which appeared in “The Polar Express.”