Late actress Glenne Headley’s 1920s Spanish home lists for $2.9 million

The Hollywood Hills West home of late actress Glenne Headley, known for her film roles in “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels” and “Dick Tracy,” has come on the market for $2.895 million.
Shaded by a Chinese elm and surrounded by lush landscaping, the 3,077-square-foot home is approached through a walled courtyard with a pond. Originally built in 1923, the four-bedroom residence was remodeled in 2003 using ecologically-friendly building materials.
Rustic green floors greet entrants through the front door. High ceilings and hand-carved doors are featured throughout the living spaces, while French windows let in light. The kitchen juxtaposes white cabinetry with black countertops.
Twin chandeliers hang over the formal dining room, which has a fireplace. In addition, there are fireplaces in the living room and two of the bedrooms.
A step-down walk-in closet with hardwood floors is attached to the master suite, which also boasts a balcony and a bathroom with a walk-in shower. Spanish tilework accents each of the 3.5 bathrooms.
Completing the 10,000-square-foot lot is the multi-leveled backyard, which has a fountain and detailed landscaping.
Kristal Moffett of Deasy Penner & Partners holds the listing.
Headley, who died in June at the age of 62, found success in television, film and theater during her career. Her credits include “Mr. Holland’s Opus” (1995) and, more recently, the HBO miniseries “The Night Of.”
Twitter: @jflem94
MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:
Fashion designer Lauren Conrad sells her Brentwood home for a fitting price
Groucho Marx's former home in Hollywood Hills West fetches $3.81 million
Hollywood Hills classic built for ‘green screen’ pioneer seeks $5 million
Robert Duvall bids farewell to Spanish-style home in West Hollywood