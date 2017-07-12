Blue as far as the eye can see from Hermosa Beach perch

Don’t be taken in by the clean-lined facade. This Hermosa Beach house has plenty of drama from the inside looking out at the blue Pacific. A massive atrium stairwell brings vistas and natural light into the contemporary open-plan interiors.

Address: 2412 Park Ave., Hermosa Beach 90254

Price: $2.495 million

A light-filled stairway/atrium sits at the heart of the Hermosa Beach house. (Emily Cristiano) (Emily Cristiano)

Built: 1993

Architect: Dean Nota

Lot size: 2,746 square feet

House size: 2,200 square feet, three bedrooms, three bathrooms

Features: Slate and hardwood floors, curved ceilings, walls of glass, dual breakfast bars, stainless-steel appliances, office/den

About the area: The median sale price for single-family homes in the 90254 ZIP Code in May was $2.828 million based on 16 sales, according to CoreLogic. That was a 58% increase compared with the same month the previous year.

Agents: Brittney Austin, (310) 378-7747, and Cari Corbalis, (310) 378-7447, both with Re/Max Estate Properties

