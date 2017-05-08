Vertical living in Hollywood Hills contemporary

Windows, natural light and views are abundant at this Hollywood Hills home, which appears to climb up the slope it is set on. Multiple levels maximize the privacy of the rooms and patios. An elevator eases the trip to the top-floor master bedroom.

Address: 2130 Castilian Drive, Los Angeles 90068

Price: $1.995 million

Refinished floors and walls give this Hollywood Hills contemporary a brand-new look. (Phoebe Solomon) (Phoebe Solomon)

Built: 1994

Lot size: 5,978 square feet

House size: 4,151 square feet, five bedrooms, four bathrooms

Features: Living room fireplace, family room with wet bar, open kitchen/dining area, attached two-car garage

About the area: The median sale price for single-family homes in the 90068 ZIP Code in March was $1.364 million based on 24 sales, according to CoreLogic. That was an 11.6% increase compared with the same month the previous year.

Agents: Brian Ades, (310) 888-3743, and Stephen Eshelman, (323) 692-1414, both with Sotheby’s International Realty

To submit a candidate for Home of the Day, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to lauren.beale2@latimes.com.

Follow Lauren Beale on Twitter @laurenebeale.

See more Homes of the Day:

Sierra Madre home once doubled as a presidential retreat

Silver Lake Colonial Revival evokes an Eastern U.S. house

Fairfax new build puts a modern spin on Southern Colonial charm