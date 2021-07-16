Helen Mirren and Taylor Hackford ask $18.5 million for their huge Hollywood Hills compound

Space is at a premium in Hollywood Hills, but not on the sprawling hillside compound of actress Helen Mirren and director Taylor Hackford. The power couple’s longtime property, which spans 6.5 acres at the foot of Runyon Canyon Park, just listed for sale at $18.5 million.

If you’re eyeing a shorter stay, it’s also available to be leased at $45,000 per month.

At 6.5 acres, it’s the second-largest property currently available in Hollywood Hills. To put its relative size into perspective, only three estates on the market in the star-studded neighborhood claim more than 3 acres.

According to the listing, there have only been four owners — all famous — since the home was built more than a century ago: “The Squaw Man” actor Dustin Farnum, writer Mark Hellinger, “Perry Mason” producer Gail Patrick, and Mirren and Hackford, who acquired the estate in the 1980s.

Claiming a long, narrow strip of land that runs from La Brea Terrace up into Runyon Canyon, the palm-topped property includes a main house, guesthouse and apartment atop a five-car garage that combine for nine bedrooms and nine bathrooms across 10,200 square feet. There’s also a swimming pool with city views and a terrace for entertaining.

Blue shutters and a bright red front door touch up the main home’s white stucco exterior, which opens to a step-up foyer topped by a chandelier. French doors line the living room, and other notable spaces include a wood-paneled lounge with a bar and Saltillo tile kitchen with a floor-to-ceiling brick fireplace.

The powder rooms add plenty of style as well. One is wrapped in pink flamingo wallpaper, while two others pair marble floors with glass blocks. Throughout the floor plan, decks and balconies overlook the leafy grounds and city below.

A decorated actress of film and theater, Mirren’s myriad credits include “Cal,” “The Long Good Friday,” “Gosford Park” and “The Madness of King George.” She’s received four Academy Award nominations, winning one for her performance in 2006’s “The Queen.”

Hackford has been directing films since the ’70s and received two Academy Award nominations for his 2004 biopic “Ray.” From 2009 to 2013, he served as president of the Screen Actors Guild.

Joyce Rey and Stephen Apelian of Coldwell Banker Realty hold the listing.