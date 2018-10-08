Advertisement

Filmmaker James Vanderbilt looks to cast a tenant for Bel-Air home

By Jack Flemming
Oct 08, 2018 | 9:05 AM
Writer-producer James Vanderbilt has put his longtime home up for rent at $10,500 per month in Bel-Air. (Realtor.com)

James Vanderbilt is ready to open up the doors to his Bel-Air home. The Hollywood writer-producer has put his traditional-style spot in the Westside community up for lease at $10,500 per month, records show.

That kind of rent check gets four bedrooms and three bathrooms in 3,258 square feet, as well as a brick patio and swimming pool out back.

In the front, the blue-hued façade is paired with a yellow front door. The color palette neutralizes inside, where white-painted walls pair with hardwood floors.

On the main level, there’s a carpeted living room with a fireplace, a chandelier-topped dining area and an eat-in kitchen with a breakfast nook.

French doors in the first-floor master suite open directly outside, where a covered patio takes in canyon views. Past the pool, a tiered garden completes the quarter-acre grounds.

Vanderbilt picked up the estate in 2002 for $1.075 million, according to public records.

The 42-year-old, a descendant of Cornelius Vanderbilt, holds writing credits on “Zodiac” and “The Amazing Spider-Man.” He’s kept busy of late, serving as a producer on “The House With a Clock in Its Walls” and the Netflix show “Altered Carbon.”

Alexandria Brunkhorst of the Agency holds the listing, according to the Multiple Listing Service.

