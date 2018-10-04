Music producer Jeff Blue seeks $5.2 million for Hollywood Hills pad made for partying

Calling all hosts: the party-ready pad of music producer Jeff Blue is up for grabs in Hollywood Hills West at $5.188 million.
Enhanced by colorful neon lights, the entertainer’s property holds a spacious motor court, a swimming pool, a spa and an outdoor movie projector. A rooftop deck sits atop the modern-vibe home.
A great room with vaulted wood ceilings anchors the two-story interior, which includes six bedrooms and five bedrooms across 4,492 square feet. Two of the bedrooms have been soundproofed.
The center-island kitchen pairs dark hardwood cabinetry with stainless-steel appliances. Modern chandeliers top the dining room and floating staircase, which winds its way up to the second story.
Walls of glass bring city light views into the master suite, and balconies extend from both the bedroom and bathroom. Other indoor highlights include heated floors and a gym.
The home was recently remodeled. Prior to the renovation, it featured a recording studio once used by artists such as Linkin Park and Macy Gray — two of Blue’s frequent collaborators.
Blue, 50, currently serves as an A&R consultant for Atlantic Records. Among others, the versatile producer has worked with Limp Bizkit, Korn, Hoobastank and Better Than Ezra.
In August, he listed a different neon-filled home in the Hollywood Hills for $3.6 million. That property has since come off the market.
Neyshia Go of Pacific Union International holds the listing.