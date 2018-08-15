Record producer Jeff Blue seeks green for party-ready project in the Hollywood Hills

Music producer Jeff Blue, known for his collaborations with Linkin Park and Macy Gray, has put a $3.6-million price tag on his entertainer’s abode in the Hollywood Hills.
He purchased the property as a tear-down two years ago for $1.649 million, records show.
What once held a glass-clad modernist residence now presents as a sleek contemporary with an open and white-walled floor plan. Interruptions to the monochromatic scheme come from wood accents in the living room and kitchen, black trim around the doorways and a gray backsplash in the master suite.
Four bedrooms and four bathrooms fill out the 2,998-square-foot interior. Pocketing doors open to the back, where a patio with a saltwater pool and fire pit takes in city light views. Custom lighting adds a splash of color to the space.
Esther Marie Lafa of Keller Williams Hollywood Hills holds the listing.
Blue, 50, currently serves as an A&R consultant for Atlantic Records. Among others, the versatile producer has worked with Limp Bizkit, Korn, Hoobastank and Better Than Ezra.