‘Downton Abbey’ director Jeremy Webb drops almost $2.4 million on modern Mar Vista home

Director Jeremy Webb, best known for his Emmy-nominated work on “Downton Abbey,” has snapped up a contemporary pad on the Westside for $2.375 million.
Far from the Yorkshire manors featured in the hit PBS series, the Mar Vista home offers a clean-cut floor plan topped by a metal roof. The 3,330-square-foot interior doesn’t stray far from its beige-and-white color palette.
The exception comes in the galley-style kitchen, which has wood cabinetry and splashes of blue tile. A living room and two dining areas – one with built-in booth seating – fill out the main level.
A steel staircase leads to the master suite, one of five bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. There’s also a rooftop deck with 360-degree views.
The fenced grounds include a covered patio and a grassy, tree-lined yard.
Records show the home first listed in April for $2.4 million.
Webb has directed episodes of a variety of dramas, including “Silk,” “Fear the Walking Dead” and “Masters of Sex.” In 2010, he received a BAFTA nomination for his work on “Merlin.”
Sherri Noel of Keller Williams Santa Monica held the listing, according to the MLS. Kim Orchen Cooper of Douglas Elliman represented the buyer.