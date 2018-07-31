Advertisement

‘Downton Abbey’ director Jeremy Webb drops almost $2.4 million on modern Mar Vista home

By Jack Flemming
Jul 31, 2018 | 8:35 AM
‘Downton Abbey’ director Jeremy Webb drops almost $2.4 million on modern Mar Vista home
"Downton Abbey" director Jeremy Webb has picked up a modern abode in Mar Vista for $2.375 million. (Realtor.com)

Director Jeremy Webb, best known for his Emmy-nominated work on “Downton Abbey,” has snapped up a contemporary pad on the Westside for $2.375 million.

Far from the Yorkshire manors featured in the hit PBS series, the Mar Vista home offers a clean-cut floor plan topped by a metal roof. The 3,330-square-foot interior doesn’t stray far from its beige-and-white color palette.

Advertisement

The exception comes in the galley-style kitchen, which has wood cabinetry and splashes of blue tile. A living room and two dining areas – one with built-in booth seating – fill out the main level.

A steel staircase leads to the master suite, one of five bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. There’s also a rooftop deck with 360-degree views.

Advertisement

The fenced grounds include a covered patio and a grassy, tree-lined yard.

Records show the home first listed in April for $2.4 million.

Webb has directed episodes of a variety of dramas, including “Silk,” “Fear the Walking Dead” and “Masters of Sex.” In 2010, he received a BAFTA nomination for his work on “Merlin.”

Sherri Noel of Keller Williams Santa Monica held the listing, according to the MLS. Kim Orchen Cooper of Douglas Elliman represented the buyer.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement