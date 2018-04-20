Advertisement

Jerry Weintraub’s estate in Beverly Hills sells for $17.8 million

Neal J. Leitereg
By
Apr 20, 2018 | 10:50 AM
The Beverly Hills home of late film producer and talent manager Jerry Weintraub has sold for $17.8 million. (Jim Bartsch)

The Beverly Hills home where late Hollywood producer and talent manager Jerry Weintraub lived for decades has sold for $17.8 million.

Set behind polished steel gates, the contemporary-style home was renovated about a decade ago and has five bedrooms, seven bathrooms and slightly more than 7,600 square feet of living space.

Among features are walls of windows, a media room with a wet bar, a temperature-controlled wine cellar and an elevator. A sitting room, a study, a gym and his and hers closets and bathrooms make up the multi-room master suite.

Renovated a decade ago, the Beverly Hills estate of Jerry Weintraub sits on more than an acre with a 7,300-square-foot main house, a guesthouse, a swimming pool and a motor court.
Renovated a decade ago, the Beverly Hills estate of Jerry Weintraub sits on more than an acre with a 7,300-square-foot main house, a guesthouse, a swimming pool and a motor court. (Jim Bartsch)

The property encompasses just over an acre of grounds that include a swimming pool and spa, water and fire features, formal gardens and a lighted tennis grounds. A guesthouse and a three-car auto gallery complete the setting.

Originally listed for sale in early 2016 at $25 million, the estate was more recently priced at $18.995 million, according to the Multiple Listing Service.

Weintraub, who died three years ago at 77, promoted and managed such stars as John Denver, Frank Sinatra and Bob Dylan. As a film producer, he has scores of blockbuster credits including "Karate Kid" and the "Ocean's" film franchises.

He and his wife, Jane Morgan, bought the property in 1974 for $165,000, public records show.

David Findley and Mauricio Umansky of the Agency were the listing agents. Victoria Risko of Sotheby's International Realty represented the buyer.

