Actor Jesse Bradford posts Richard Dorman-designed home for $3 million

Neal J. Leitereg
By
Nov 14, 2018 | 9:40 AM
Actor Jesse Bradford bought the Richard Dorman-designed residence five years ago for $1.85 million. He's now asking about $3 million for the post-and-beam home in the Hollywood Hills. (The Agency)

Film and television actor Jesse Bradford has listed his home in the Hollywood Hills for sale at $2.995 million.

The well-kept post-and-beam was designed by Richard Dorman and built in 1959 — the same year Dorman completed a home next door for actress Beverly Garland and real estate developer Fillmore Crank.

Set back from a winding drive, the single-story home emphasizes breezy California style, clean lines and open-plan spaces in its nearly 3,200 square feet of living space. Beyond a double-door entry, the house has a glass-enclosed atrium, a den with a sunken wet bar and a two-sided brick fireplace in the living room.

Clerestories and floor-to-ceiling windows in the updated kitchen and dining area bring in natural light and garden views. The master suite — one of four bedrooms and three bathrooms — opens to the back patio.

Outside, there’s extensive decking and brickwork that surrounds a swimming pool. Lawn and landscaping fill out the more than quarter-acre lot.

Bradford, 39, started as a child actor landing prominent roles in the films “Presumed Innocent” (1990) and “Far from Home: The Adventures of Yellow Dog” (1995). The modern adaptation of William Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet,” “Romeo + Juliet” (1996), and “Swimfan” (2002) are among his other credits.

More recently, Bradford has appeared the television shows “Code Black” and “Shooter.”

Stefan Pommepuy of the Agency holds the listing.

