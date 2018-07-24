Actor Jim Parsons looks to go out with a bang in Los Feliz, lists home for $9 million

“Big Bang Theory” actor Jim Parsons is set to make a splash in Los Feliz after listing his 1920s estate for $8.95 million.
Should it hit that number, it’ll be a nice investment for the Texas native. He bought the place from actor Robert Pattinson four years ago for $6.375 million.
The snaking driveway takes its time approaching the Spanish estate, winding through an arched gateway before passing a well-landscaped front yard. A black-and-white tile foyer greets residents through the front door.
In the 4,026-square-foot interior, living spaces wear a mix of original finishes and modern touch-ups.
Wood-beamed, hand-painted ceilings bring a sense of the Old World to the common areas. In other spaces, bold color palettes spring the estate into modern day. The study is painted navy blue, a bedroom sports patterned walls and there’s forest green cabinetry in the center-island kitchen.
The master suite, one of three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms, opens to balconies on both sides. One overlooks the front, while the other takes in the busy backyard, which holds a patio with a dining area and fireplace among lush landscaping.
The 1.45-acre grounds sit on a hill, so the lagoon-style swimming pool cascades down through a fountain to a koi pond.
David Gray of Pacific Union International holds the listing.
The home appears to be somewhat of a star magnet, according to The Times’ archives. In addition to Parsons and Pattinson, the estate was once owned by NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.
Parsons, 45, has won four Primetime Emmys and a Golden Globe for his role as Sheldon in “The Big Bang Theory.” He frequents the stage and silver screen as well, starring in the Broadway play “The Normal Heart” in 2011 and the 2016 film “Hidden Figures.”