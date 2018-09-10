Bel-Air villa with deep Hollywood roots sells for $5.67 million

A Bel-Air home built in 1937 for director-producer-screenwriter John Farrow and actress Maureen O’Sullivan as their personal residence has sold for $5.67 million.
The seller was orchestral film composer Bruce Broughton.
Mediterranean in style, the two-story house is set on more than half an acre of hillside. French doors open to balconies along the back of the house overlooking the grounds, which contain walking paths, old-growth trees and a swimming pool.
The 4,253-square-foot living space includes a vaulted living room, five bedrooms and six bathrooms. Five fireplaces, beamed ceilings and skylights add to the character of the interiors.
Farrow, who died in 1963 at 58, won an Academy Award for the screenplay of “Around the World in 80 Days” (1956). O’Sullivan, who died in 1998 at 87, played Jane in the early “Tarzan” films. They are the parents of actress Mia Farrow.
The Emmy Award-winning Broughton, 73, scored such Disney films as “Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey” (1993) and “The Rescuers Down Under” (1990).
Joy Denton, Peter Martocchio and David Goldberg of Sotheby’s International Realty were the listing agents. Jeffrey Hobgood, also with Sotheby’s, represented the buyer.