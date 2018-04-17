John Larroquette of ‘The Librarians’ packs it up in the Marina Peninsula area

John Larroquette, the Emmy-winning actor of "Night Court" and "The Librarians" fame, has sold his home in Venice's Marina Peninsula area for $3.6 million.
He bought the home through a trust in 2005 for $2.85 million, records show.
Built in 1998, the vine-wrapped Mediterranean-style house sits on a tree-lined walk street and has a gated courtyard entry. The roughly 4,800 square feet of living space includes formal living and dining rooms, an updated kitchen, an office, five bedrooms and six bathrooms. An elevator services each of the home's three levels.
A recording studio, a screening room, a gym and a library make up the basement level, which is not included in the square footage.
There's also an attached three-car garage.
The property originally came to market last year at $3.75 million, records show. More recently the home was listed for $3.695 million. Although the area containing the property is generally accepted as Marina del Rey, the L.A. Times Mapping Database considers it to be part of Venice.
Debra Berman and Patricia Kandel of RE/MAX Estate Properties were the co-listing agents. Berman and Kandel also represented the buyer.
Larroquette, 70, has scores of television credits including the shows "Happy Family," "Boston Legal" and "Me, Myself and I." The actor and producer won multiple Emmy Awards for his role on the sitcom "Night Court" and as a guest actor on the legal drama "The Practice."
Twitter: @LATHotProperty
MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY: