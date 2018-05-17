Veteran actor Judd Hirsch takes to a hillside home in Studio City

Judd Hirsch, who currently stars in the CBS sitcom "Superior Donuts," has found a home that hits the spot.
Records show the veteran actor paid $1.56 million, or $61,000 over the asking price, for a hillside estate in Studio City, public records show.
The wooded lot centers on a two-story residence clad in brick. Out front sits a gated courtyard.
Found within 2,400 square feet of interior are a living room with a fireplace, a remodeled kitchen, a sunny breakfast nook, two bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Hardwood reigns in the family room, where the floors, ceilings and even a wall of built-ins are lined with lumber.
Out back, a patio wraps around a brick-lined pool, and a terraced garden completes the grounds.
Hirsch, 83, has thrived on the screen and stage during his acting career, and he has a pair of Primetime Emmys and Tony Awards to show for it. In 1980, he received an Academy Award nomination for his role in the drama film "Ordinary People."
Charles Horwitz of RE/MAX Estate Properties was the listing agent. Gino Graziano of Cameron Realty Group represented Hirsch.
