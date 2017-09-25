Actress Katherine Moennig sells her Laurel Canyon cool digs

Actress Katherine Moennig has sold a Hollywood Hills West bungalow she owned through a trust for $1.115 million.

The 1949 house has a “Laurel Canyon cool” vibe with exposed beams, hardwood floors and an open-plan living room, dining room and kitchen area. French doors and windows take in hillside and canyon views.

The Laurel Canyon-area house was built in 1949 and has been reconfigured to an open-plan space. (Redfin.com) (Redfin.com)

The designer-done interiors contain two bedrooms and an updated bathroom with a steam shower, subway tile backsplash and a separate tub. There’s a wood-burning fireplace in the living room.

The deck features a built-in bench and a hot tub. The gated entry has controlled access and a security camera.

Moennig, 39, is on the crime drama “Ray Donovan.” She appeared in the series “Three Rivers,” “The L Word” and “Young Americans.”

The property previously sold in 2006 for $750,000, public records show.

Adam Sires and Michael Nourmand of Nourmand & Associates were the listing agents. Nicole C. Nash of Rodeo Realty represented the buyer.

