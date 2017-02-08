La Quinta tennis compound features five homes and unlimited court time

A two-acre compound in La Quinta includes five houses grouped around a tennis court, an outdoor bar and a kidney-shaped pool with a spa. Wrap-around mountain views enclose the walled desert oasis. The grounds include lawn space for badminton or perhaps a putting practice.

Address: 49200 Avenida el Nido, La Quinta, CA 92253

Price: $5.5 million

The walled two-acre compound in La Quinta includes five houses. (Jason Speth and Robert Caldwell) (Jason Speth and Robert Caldwell)

Built: Starting in 1989

Lot size: 75,715 square feet

House size: 11,425 square feet, 13 bedrooms, 15 bathrooms

Features: Each house has an individual address, driveway and garage; 28 citrus trees, including grapefruit, orange and tangelo; half-size basketball court; two outdoor grills; outdoor dining space

About the area: The median sale price for single-family homes in the 92253 ZIP Code in December was $384,000 based on 106 sales, according to CoreLogic. That was a 4% decrease compared with the same month the previous year.

Agents: Kathy Coulter, (760) 777-8822, and Kevin Botsford, (310) 500-3937, both with Partners Trust

