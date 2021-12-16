What $600,000 buys in 6 L.A. County communities

In a year when home prices hit record highs and once-cheap areas became million-dollar neighborhoods, the Southern California market was brutal for buyers on a budget.

But in a market that’s cooling ever so slightly, bargains can be found if you know where to look. Here are six L.A. County homes on the market for about $600,000 — far less than the county’s median price in November of $788,000.

Montebello

Tucked just east of East L.A., Montebello is one of the gateway cities that lead from L.A. County to Orange County. Properties there vary wildly in price, from mobile homes listed for less than $100,000 to 3,000-square-foot family homes that run more than $1 million.

425 S. 3rd St., Montebello, 90640 (Jacob Johnson)

The house: Set behind gates on a slender lot, this two-story home is turnkey ready with tile floors and a striking stone fireplace. If the tree-lined frontyard doesn’t provide enough space, Rodriguez Park is just a short walk away.

The address: 425 S. 3rd St., Montebello, 90640

The price: $635,000

The specs: Three bedrooms and three bathrooms in 1,656 square feet

The agent: Becky De Anda of the Associates Realty Group

San Fernando

San Fernando, found on the north side of the San Fernando Valley, offers single-family homes with just enough outdoor space to avoid feeling cramped. The housing stock is fairly consistent, with most homes built in the 1950s or earlier, and most sell for between $500,000 and $700,000.

12909 Vaughn St., San Fernando, 91240 (Carla Garcia)

The house: An infinity symbol-shaped lawn brings some curb appeal to this 1950s single-story. There’s an abundance of blue, specifically on the walls and carpet, but the beamed ceilings and attached two-car garage are a plus.

The address: 12909 Vaughn St., San Fernando, 91240

The price: $600,000

The specs: Three bedrooms and two bathrooms in 1,150 square feet

The agent: Carla Garcia

Pomona

At the heart of Pomona Valley there’s Pomona, a city of about 150,000 that houses the Fairplex, home of the Los Angeles County Fair, as well as a handful of museums, concert venues and even a few 19th century residences.

757 N. Gordon St., Pomona, 91768 (Redfin)

The house: Built in 1890, this Victorian gem is made of redwood, which is naturally termite-resistant, helping it stay in solid shape over the last century. A wraparound porch marks the entry, and the backyard adds a shed and covered patio.

The address: 757 N. Gordon St., Pomona, 91768

The price: $574,900

The specs: Two bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms in 1,368 square feet

The agent: Vanessa Garcia of Redfin

Historic South-Central

Once a hot spot for jazz, Historic South-Central now offers a central location and relatively affordable housing stock for working-class Angelenos. The addition of the Metro line on Washington Boulevard has spurred growth, and the city has also incentivized builders to add more affordable housing.

2616 Trinity St., Los Angeles, 90011 (Jennifer Nicholls)

The house: This 97-year-old home has been remodeled in recent years with warm hardwood floors, dual-pane windows and a new kitchen. If you’re eyeing storage, or even a project space, there’s an attic.

The address: 2616 Trinity St., Los Angeles, 90011

The price: $590,000

The specs: Three bedrooms and two bathrooms in 960 square feet

The agent: Gregory Jackson

Pico Rivera

Freeway proximity and location — 14 miles from downtown L.A., 17 from Anaheim — make Pico Rivera an attractive option for a variety of lifestyles. There’s a healthy mix of condos, townhouses and single-family homes, and there’s always plenty on the market for $600,000 or less.

9640 Rushmore St., Pico Rivera, 90660 (Jacob Phillips)

The house: A freshly painted whitewashed brick exterior leads to a completely remodeled floor plan inside this single-story spot. White quartz covers the kitchen, vinyl plank floors line the living spaces, and new sliding glass doors open to a grassy backyard.

The address: 9640 Rushmore St., Pico Rivera, 90660

The price: $599,000

The specs: Two bedrooms and one bathroom in 1,135 square feet

The agent: Anthony Hernandez of Corcoran Global Living

Canyon Country

If you need space and can work remotely, Canyon Country offers a scenic, quiet life among the mountains. It’s a bit of a drive from the city, but if $600,000 buys one or two bedrooms in L.A., it buys five or even six bedrooms out there.

27838 Northbrook Ave., Santa Clarita, 91351 (Realty Executives Homes)

The house: This custom home clocks in at nearly 3,000 square feet and sits on a spacious, leafy lot with plenty of patio space and a gazebo. The mint-green kitchen and carpet-lined living spaces might not be for everyone, but there’s plenty of space to make the place your own.

The address: 27838 Northbrook Ave., Santa Clarita, 91351

The price: $600,000

The specs: Six bedrooms and three bathrooms in 2,901 square feet

The agent: Patrick Abbott of Realty Executives Homes