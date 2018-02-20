Advertisement

Lamar Odom's Florida mansion returns to market at $3.65 million

By Jack Flemming
Feb 20, 2018 | 9:10 AM
Former Los Angeles Laker Lamar Odom has put his Mediterranean-style home in Pinecrest, Fl., back on the market at $3.65 million. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Lamar Odom, a onetime Laker and former NBA sixth man of the year, is taking another shot at selling his six-bedroom home in Florida. He's put the Mediterranean-style spread back on the market at $3.65 million, down from as much as $5.2 million last year.

Set behind gates on a palm tree-dotted acre in Pinecrest, an affluent suburb in Miami-Dade County, the home is entered through a two-story foyer framed by stone pillars and flanked by wrought-iron staircases on either side.

Highlights of the roughly 8,600-square-foot house include a formal dining room with a wet bar, a dual-island kitchen and a theater room. French doors bring light into the living room, which opens to a patio with a fountain, a covered lounge and a swimming pool with a spa. Also on the grounds is a sports court.

Odom bought the property in 2003, a year after it was built, for $2.975 million, records show. During his ownership it has been put up for lease for as much as $20,000 a month.

Scott Greenwald of South Florida Realty Advisors holds the listing.

Odom, 38, won a pair of championships with the Lakers (2009, 2010), and he also spent time with the Clippers, Heat, Mavericks and Knicks. The 2011 sixth man of the year averaged 13.3 points and 8.4 rebounds during his NBA career.

jack.flemming@latimes.com

Twitter: @jflem94

