Radio's Larry Elder opens the door for a new host in Hollywood Hills West

A classic contemporary house linked through records to radio personality Larry Elder is for sale in Hollywood Hills West at $5.2 million.
The roomy home, built in 1959, has 4,690 square feet anchored by a massive open living space designed for entertaining. Walls of glass on the high-ceiling main floor bring in expansive city views.
Including an upstairs master suite with wood-beamed ceilings, a fireplace and a library, there are four bedrooms and five bathrooms. One of the bedrooms is set up as a gym.
The detached one-bedroom guest house is complete with a bathroom and a kitchen.
Set behind gates on a knoll, the nearly two-acre property features an infinity-edge lap pool and spa. The driveway and motor court have room for more than 10 cars to park on site.
Elder, 66, is the host of a long-running syndicated radio show bearing his name.
Manuela Villa of Hilton & Hyland is the listing agent.