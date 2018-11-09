Leeza Gibbons pulls in $15.43 million for Traditional digs in Beverly Hills

Talk show host Leeza Gibbons has officially signed off in Beverly Hills, selling her home of four years for $15.43 million, public records show.
The former “Entertainment Tonight” co-host and her husband, writer-producer Steve Fenton, originally asked $18.5 million when they listed the East Coast-inspired Traditional home for sale in February. More recently, the property was listed at $16.995 million.
Set on a half-acre of grounds, the stately two-story features tile and wood floors, classic molding and fireplaces in the family room, living room, library/den, master bedroom and master bath. Past the entry, a sweeping staircase sits adjacent to a chandelier-topped dining room.
A second foyer and private balcony comprise the master suite. A total of five bedrooms and six bathrooms lie within the 6,570-square-foot main house.
Folding doors open to the rear, revealing a tiered patio, a swimming pool, lawn and fireplace. Also on the grounds is a matching two-story guest house, which has its own living room, kitchen, bedroom and three bathrooms.
Jade Mills of Coldwell Banker Residential and Gregg Silver of Keller Williams Beverly Hills are the co-listing agents. Valerie Fitzgerald, also with Coldwell Banker, represented the buyer.
Gibbons, 61, hosted "Leeza," her daytime talk show, from 1993 to 2000. More recently, she's hosted "America Now" and the PBS show "My Generation."
In 2015, she won “Celebrity Apprentice,” becoming the second woman to win the reality show.