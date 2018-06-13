Son of former Disney CEO sells Little Holmby mansion for a record $12.8 million

There’s a new top dog in Little Holmby, the affluent pocket tucked between Westwood and Holmby Hills.
Anders Eisner, the son of former Walt Disney Co. CEO Michael Eisner, has sold his Spanish mansion for $12.855 million, a price record for single-family home transactions in the neighborhood.
Built in 1929, the compound spans nearly 10,000 square feet on a double lot that covers an acre. It was originally built as two separate homes, but combined in the ‘30s, according to the listing agency.
A formal entry with patterned stone floors and a corner fireplace sets the tone, leading into a three-story floor plan filled with arched doorways and reclaimed wood beams.
Six sets of French doors convert the dining room into an indoor-outdoor space. A bright living room with a fireplace sits adjacent.
Slab marble covers the counters in the sleek kitchen. Elsewhere, there’s a breakfast nook, a theater room, a wet bar, a sauna, a gym, a billiards room and a family room with a curved wall of windows.
A sitting room and fireplace are included in the master suite, which is attached to a chandelier-topped bathroom with a freestanding tub. In total, there are five bedrooms and nine bathrooms.
Brick-lined patios take in views of the grounds, which feature an outdoor kitchen, pool and spa, basketball court, dining area, grassy yard and playground.
Benjamin Bocal and Lolita Bagramyan of Rodeo Realty Beverly Hills held the listing. Josh Flagg, also with Rodeo Realty, represented the buyer.
Originally, Eisner sought $24.5 million for the property, but after a series of price cuts, it was on the market for $13.85 million in April.
He bought the estate six years ago for $7.4 million from “Knots Landing” actress Michele Lee, records show.