Bel-Air estate of late Mexican actress Lupita Tovar seeks $11.9 million

The longtime home of Lupita Tovar, the late Mexican-American actress who starred in the Spanish-language version of the 1931 film “Dracula,” is on the market in Bel-Air for $11.9 million.

Set amid mature trees, the Spanish two-story has a rustic clay tile roof and whitewashed brickwork characteristic of the style. A covered porch lined with decorative tile sits off the front entrance.

The house, built in 1935, has 3,550 square feet of living space that includes six bedrooms, five bathrooms, an office/den and a living room with a fireplace.

The acre-plus estate in lower Bel-Air features lush landscaping, a brick patio and a swimming pool. (Realtor.com) (Realtor.com)

A brick patio with an outdoor fireplace, a swimming pool, lawns and lush landscaping fill grounds of more than an acre.

Tovar’s husband, talent agent and Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer producer Paul Kohner, bought the house in 1936 for $17,500, according to reports at the time.

Joyce Rey and Timothy Di Prizito of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage holds the listing.

Tovar, who died last year at 106, appeared in more than 30 films including “The Invader” with Buster Keaton and “South of the Border” with Gene Autry. She starred in the 1932 film “Santa,” considered the first “talkie” in Mexican film history.

