Bel-Air mansion built on the site of Della Reese’s former home fetches $19.25 million

A newly constructed mansion, built on the lot that once held singer and actress Della Reese’s Midcentury home in Bel-Air, has found a buyer.
Listed for $23.5 million in April, the sprawling 11,805-square-foot estate took a price cut in June before finally selling for $19.25 million.
The six-bedroom home sits on a promontory overlooking Stone Canyon Reservoir, and plenty of amenities take advantage of the scenic lake views: motorized walls of glass, broad picture windows and an infinity-edge pool and spa complete with a waterfall and accent lighting.
Inside, oak floors and rough-hewn stone walls highlight the living spaces. The main kitchen features soft-touch cabinets and a large island, while the caterer’s kitchen allows for larger-scale entertaining.
The pair of kitchens, along with the family room and wine cellar, make up the open-plan space that once held Reese’s indoor swimming pool. The Bauhaus-style interior also includes a theater, living room, dining room and yoga studio.
The master suite, encompassing six rooms, features a balcony with reservoir views and a lavish bathroom with a free-standing tub.
Ernie Carswell of Teles Properties held the listing. Teresa Ting of Masters Realty represented the buyer.
Reese shared the former home with her husband, producer Franklin Lett. The couple sold the property in 2014 for $7.5 million, records say.
The singer, 86, gained fame as a gospel singer with hits such as “Don’t You Know?” and “Not One Minute More.” She then transitioned to acting, starring in films such as “Harlem Night” (1989) and “A Thin Line Between Love and Hate” (1996).
Twitter: @jflem94
MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:
Party like Cam Newton in this Beverly Hills mansion
Singer Natasha Bedingfield is looking for a hit in Hollywood Hills
European-style villa is on track to set a price record in Beverly Hills 'flats' area