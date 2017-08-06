Former Marion Davies estate with 10 bedrooms changes hands in Rancho Mirage

A sprawling Ranch Mirage estate built in 1956 for actress Marion Davies has sold for $2.175 million.

Davies bought the property in the 1950s from Hyatt Robert von Dehn, founder of Hyatt Hotels and commissioned the 13,908-square-foot home. After her passing in 1961, the estate was handed down to Davies’ husband, actor Horace G. Brown. Victor Jules Bergeron Jr., founder of the restaurant chain Trader Vic, is another former owner.

Set on nearly three acres of grounds, the compound includes a waterfall, a full tennis court, a swimming pool and a private lake complete with a dock and paddle boat.

The pink-hued compound-estate in Rancho Mirage was built for film actress Marion Davies in 1956. (Mark Karlstrom / Real Estate Glide Tours) (Mark Karlstrom / Real Estate Glide Tours)

Included in the the pink-hued estate are guest quarters, 10 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms all on a single story. The interior is lined with large columns and mirrored walls. The master suite features an atrium in the bathroom.

The house was originally put on the market last summer for $3.4 million. More recently it was listed for $2.495 million.

Davies starred in such films as "Peg o' My Heart" (1933) and "Cain and Mabel" (1936); however, her professional life was largely dominated by her longtime relationship with married newspaper magnate William Randolph Hearst. She died in 1961 at 64.

Neal Leviton of Rodeo Realty and Bruce Busher of Keller Williams were the listing agents. Fatima Nordquist of Power Brokers International represented the buyer.

rachel.spacek@latimes.com

@rachelspacek

MORE FROM L.A. TIMES HOT PROPERTY:Modern Hidden Hills estate fetches $18.2 million — the area's highest sale price since 2014

This Holmby Hills estate sold last year for $90 million. Now it's back at $180 million

Neighborhood Spotlight: Watts awaits those who are looking for opportunity

Amazon's Jeff Bezos expands Beverly Hills compound with $12.9-million purchase