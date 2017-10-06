Actor-director Mark Duplass seeks a buyer for his ‘Creep’ cabin

This gem in the hills of Crestline is perfect for anyone equally passionate about nature and indie horror films. The three-bedroom cabin in the woods was the primary filming location of “Creep,” a 2014 found-footage thriller starring Mark Duplass.
Now, Duplass is putting the 1,440-square-foot retreat on the market for $243,000.
Approached by a long, winding stairway, the cozy cabin sits on a large lot tucked into the trees. Vaulted wood ceilings hang over the living room, while a massive stone fireplace anchors the space.
A loft-style kitchen sits adjacent, complete with custom tile floors and modern wood-and-chrome appliances.
Dark hardwood lines the bedrooms and living spaces, which lead out to two large decks that span the length of the home. The mountain residence also has two bathrooms and a laundry area.
Duplass bought the home in 2008 for $101,500, according to public records.
Debra Baker of Lynne B. Wilson & Associates holds the listing.
Splitting time as a director, producer, writer and actor, Duplass, 40, has starred in “The League” and “The Lazarus Effect” (2015). In addition, he co-created the HBO show “Togetherness,” which ran for two seasons from 2015-16.
