Actor-director Mark Duplass seeks a buyer for his ‘Creep’ cabin

This gem in the hills of Crestline is perfect for anyone equally passionate about nature and indie horror films. The three-bedroom cabin in the woods was the primary filming location of “Creep,” a 2014 found-footage thriller starring Mark Duplass.

Now, Duplass is putting the 1,440-square-foot retreat on the market for $243,000.

In addition to starring in the 2014 horror flick "Creep," the modern cabin in the woods has three bedrooms and two decks. (Realtor.com) (Realtor.com)

Approached by a long, winding stairway, the cozy cabin sits on a large lot tucked into the trees. Vaulted wood ceilings hang over the living room, while a massive stone fireplace anchors the space.

A loft-style kitchen sits adjacent, complete with custom tile floors and modern wood-and-chrome appliances.

Dark hardwood lines the bedrooms and living spaces, which lead out to two large decks that span the length of the home. The mountain residence also has two bathrooms and a laundry area.

Duplass bought the home in 2008 for $101,500, according to public records.

Debra Baker of Lynne B. Wilson & Associates holds the listing.

Splitting time as a director, producer, writer and actor, Duplass, 40, has starred in “The League” and “The Lazarus Effect” (2015). In addition, he co-created the HBO show “Togetherness,” which ran for two seasons from 2015-16.

CAPTION Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. CAPTION Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. CAPTION The party-ready home in Marina del Rey is listed for sale at $3.799 million. The party-ready home in Marina del Rey is listed for sale at $3.799 million. CAPTION Actor Phillip P. Keene has a good reason for hanging out in the downstairs den of his Los Feliz home. Actor Phillip P. Keene has a good reason for hanging out in the downstairs den of his Los Feliz home. CAPTION The Tony winner's prized possession in this room is her Steinway, but she keeps other items there that also inspire her. The Tony winner's prized possession in this room is her Steinway, but she keeps other items there that also inspire her. CAPTION Jillian Michaels retreats to the office in her Malibu home when she needs some kid-free space. Jillian Michaels retreats to the office in her Malibu home when she needs some kid-free space.

jack.flemming@latimes.com

Twitter: @jflem94