New Marmol Radziner-designed home in Santa Monica Canyon seeks $18.5 million

The latest work from Marmol Radziner, an eight-bedroom home on Santa Monica Canyon’s East Channel Road, has hit the market for $18.5 million.
Showcasing modern architecture, the 9,422-square-foot house is set behind gates and approached by a landscaped walkway.
Through the entrance is a double-height living room, where massive windows are split by an indoor-outdoor fireplace. From there, wood floors in the open-concept space lead to a theater room, a 1,000-bottle wine cellar and a chef’s kitchen with two massive islands.
The palette of oak cabinetry and floors, consistent across both floors, combined with the marble and quartz countertops, give the home a unified feel.
Sliding glass doors lead to a pool and spa, made private by hedges and a steep canyon hill covered in shrubs. An outdoor kitchen and a covered cabana outfitted with its own fireplace sit on opposite ends of the space.
Upstairs, a den with a balcony overlooking the living room separates the master wing from four en suite bedrooms. The master wing features a massive his-and-hers closet and a free standing tub, while a wall of windows, lined with grass on the outside, overlooks the pool.
Marmol Radziner, which does all its own millwork, designed all the custom closets in-house. In addition, oversized sliding windows across both levels provide passive cooling to the home.
Previously, the house had a channel running through the front yard, but the designer spent around $500,000 on engineering to rework the land and cover the channel, claiming the entirety of the space.
The mansion sits on a little less than an acre and provides garage parking for three cars.
Justin Alexander of Halton Pardee and Partners holds the listing.
Marmol Radziner, a decorated L.A. design firm, was named firm of the year by the American Institute of Architects in 2004. Its list of clients includes designer Tom Ford, talk show host Ellen DeGeneres and actor Bradley Cooper.
