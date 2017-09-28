New Marmol Radziner-designed home in Santa Monica Canyon seeks $18.5 million

The latest work from Marmol Radziner, an eight-bedroom home on Santa Monica Canyon’s East Channel Road, has hit the market for $18.5 million.

Showcasing modern architecture, the 9,422-square-foot house is set behind gates and approached by a landscaped walkway.

Through the entrance is a double-height living room, where massive windows are split by an indoor-outdoor fireplace. From there, wood floors in the open-concept space lead to a theater room, a 1,000-bottle wine cellar and a chef’s kitchen with two massive islands.

The modern home has a two-story living room and custom closets in every bedroom. (Brandon Arant) (Brandon Arant)

The palette of oak cabinetry and floors, consistent across both floors, combined with the marble and quartz countertops, give the home a unified feel.

Sliding glass doors lead to a pool and spa, made private by hedges and a steep canyon hill covered in shrubs. An outdoor kitchen and a covered cabana outfitted with its own fireplace sit on opposite ends of the space.

Upstairs, a den with a balcony overlooking the living room separates the master wing from four en suite bedrooms. The master wing features a massive his-and-hers closet and a free standing tub, while a wall of windows, lined with grass on the outside, overlooks the pool.

Marmol Radziner, which does all its own millwork, designed all the custom closets in-house. In addition, oversized sliding windows across both levels provide passive cooling to the home.

Previously, the house had a channel running through the front yard, but the designer spent around $500,000 on engineering to rework the land and cover the channel, claiming the entirety of the space.

The mansion sits on a little less than an acre and provides garage parking for three cars.

Justin Alexander of Halton Pardee and Partners holds the listing.

Marmol Radziner, a decorated L.A. design firm, was named firm of the year by the American Institute of Architects in 2004. Its list of clients includes designer Tom Ford, talk show host Ellen DeGeneres and actor Bradley Cooper.

CAPTION Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. CAPTION Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. CAPTION The party-ready home in Marina del Rey is listed for sale at $3.799 million. The party-ready home in Marina del Rey is listed for sale at $3.799 million. CAPTION Actor Phillip P. Keene has a good reason for hanging out in the downstairs den of his Los Feliz home. Actor Phillip P. Keene has a good reason for hanging out in the downstairs den of his Los Feliz home. CAPTION The Tony winner's prized possession in this room is her Steinway, but she keeps other items there that also inspire her. The Tony winner's prized possession in this room is her Steinway, but she keeps other items there that also inspire her. CAPTION Jillian Michaels retreats to the office in her Malibu home when she needs some kid-free space. Jillian Michaels retreats to the office in her Malibu home when she needs some kid-free space.

jack.flemming@latimes.com

Twitter: @jflem94

MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:

Montecito estate once owned by actress Geena Davis seeks $21.5 million

ICM Partners exec Carol Goll seeks a buyer for her breezy spot in Venice

‘Life of Pi’ composer Mychael Danna scores a 1920s estate in Glendale

Dolly Read and Dick Martin's home on Broad Beach sells for $7 million