Baseball slugger Matt Kemp to auction off his loaded home field in Poway

As a new baseball season approaches, Atlanta Braves outfielder Matt Kemp is set to make another kind of play: He’s putting his mansion in Poway up for auction.

Found in the gated Heritage community, the estate will hit the auction block on April 20 without a reserve, said listing agent Kofi Nartey, who is working in collaboration with Concierge Auctions. The property, acquired by Kemp three years ago, has been on the market since December for $11.5 million.

The mansion, set behind gates in Poway's Heritage community, features a trophy room, a gym and an infinity-edge swimming pool. (Antis Real Estate Photography) (Antis Real Estate Photography)

“[The auction] is going to be a better route for bringing legitimate interest to the property,” said Nartey, the director of sports entertainment division at Compass. “It’s an opportunity for someone to get an asset for less than its actually worth.”

The “asset” in question includes a 15,884-square-foot main house, a tennis court and an infinity-edge swimming pool on about 4 acres of grounds. A separate pool/guest house holds a gym and a roman spa.

Features of the home, which Kemp has spent about $3 million to update, include custom travertine floors, a cigar lounge with a humidor and a 1,200-bottle wine cellar with a tasting room. A custom home theater is outfitted with tiered seating and a snack bar.

The master suite has two showers, two walk-in closets and an auxiliary laundry room for a total of five bedrooms and five bathrooms. Views from the master balcony take in the greens and fairways of the Maderas Country Club.

Nartey considers Poway a great alternative to high-end San Diego communities such as La Jolla, particularly for athletes, entertainers and high-net individuals looking for additional privacy. Past and present residents include such sports stars as LaDainian Tomlinson, David Justice and Antonio Gates.

“You can get a lot more bang for your buck [in Poway],” said Nartey. “Larger properties, sunsets, amazing golf course views — this area has it all.”

Kemp, 32, was traded by the Padres to the Braves last season and finished the season with 35 home runs and 108 RBIs in 156 games. The slugging outfielder originally began his career with the Dodgers, making two All-Star teams in nine seasons with the team.

He bought the property for $9.075 million, records show. Morgan Trent of Compass is the co-listing agent.

