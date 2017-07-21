Matthew Perry drops $20 million on full-floor penthouse in Century City

Matthew Perry has purchased a full-floor penthouse in Century City for $20 million, or about $2,146 per square foot, according to real estate sources with knowledge of the sale.

The actor, who is currently selling a home in Hollywood Hills West, purchased the 9,318-square-foot unit in July through a blind trust, records show. It had been listed for $26.5 million.

Found within the Robert A.M. Stern-designed Century building, the residence features floor-to-ceiling windows, a living room with two fireplaces and a center-island kitchen. The formal dining room can seat as many as 25 guests.

Matthew Perry of "Friends" fame has put his home in the Birds Streets of Hollywood Hills West on the market for $13.5 million. Matthew Perry of "Friends" fame has put his home in the Birds Streets of Hollywood Hills West on the market for $13.5 million. See more videos

The open-space master suite has multiple sitting areas and a lavish bath for a total of four bedrooms, 7.25 bathrooms and a powder room. Views from the residence extend from downtown Los Angeles to the Santa Monica Mountains to the ocean.

Bachir Oueida of Douglas Elliman was the listing agent. Greg Holcomb of Partners Trust Beverly Hills represented the buyer, according to the MLS.

Perry, 47, is known for his role as Chandler Bing on the long-running sitcom “Friends.” Last year he made made his playwriting debut, “The End of Longing,” in London. The play, in which he also stars, premiered stateside last month in an off-Broadway production from MCC Theater.

He is asking $13.5 million for his home in the Bird Streets section of Hollywood Hills West.

neal.leitereg@latimes.com

Twitter: @LATHotProperty

