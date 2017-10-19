NATION
'Faith, family, football': How a Texas town is healing after a cop killed a black teenager
Hot Property Celebrity & Luxury Homes
BUSINESS REAL ESTATE Hot Property

Midcentury gem in Pasadena hits the market with a fresh look

This three-bedroom home in the San Rafael Hills of Pasadena has been restored inside and out to pristine condition.

Listed for $1.749 million, the Midcentury house sits at the end of a long driveway on a leafy lot of more than half an acre.

Classic architectural details and contemporary updates make the renovated 1950s home stand out. Exposed and white-painted beams line the vaulted ceilings in the living room, which has walls of glass overlooking the hillside.

A dual-sided see-through fireplace connects the space to the kitchen, complete with wood cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and a large island.

Pocket doors lead to the three bedrooms. The master suite features one wall of floor-to-ceiling windows and one wall of sliding glass doors, which open up to the wrap-around deck. Designer tiles decorate the bathroom, while wood detailing on the mirrors and shower contrast the white walls.

A patio and lawn sit out back.

The one-story house previously sold in June, for the first time in nearly half a century, for $1.05 million, according to public records.

Michelle St. Clair of Sotheby’s International Realty holds the listing.

jack.flemming@latimes.com

Twitter: @jflem94

MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:

Hip bungalow in Highland Park seeks $795,000 post-renovation

Former Angel Gary Matthews Jr. parts with a home base in Corona del Mar

NBA star DeMarcus Cousins puts his Granite Bay mansion in play at $5.4 million

Judy Garland’s former Malibu beach house lists for sale at $3.7 million

Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
EDITION: California | U.S. & World
77°