Midcentury gem in Pasadena hits the market with a fresh look

This three-bedroom home in the San Rafael Hills of Pasadena has been restored inside and out to pristine condition.

Listed for $1.749 million, the Midcentury house sits at the end of a long driveway on a leafy lot of more than half an acre.

Classic architectural details and contemporary updates make the renovated 1950s home stand out. Exposed and white-painted beams line the vaulted ceilings in the living room, which has walls of glass overlooking the hillside.

The renovated Midcentury features exposed-beam vaulted ceilings and a wrap-around deck. (Erik Grammer) (Erik Grammer)

A dual-sided see-through fireplace connects the space to the kitchen, complete with wood cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and a large island.

Pocket doors lead to the three bedrooms. The master suite features one wall of floor-to-ceiling windows and one wall of sliding glass doors, which open up to the wrap-around deck. Designer tiles decorate the bathroom, while wood detailing on the mirrors and shower contrast the white walls.

A patio and lawn sit out back.

The one-story house previously sold in June, for the first time in nearly half a century, for $1.05 million, according to public records.

Michelle St. Clair of Sotheby’s International Realty holds the listing.

CAPTION Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. CAPTION Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. CAPTION The party-ready home in Marina del Rey is listed for sale at $3.799 million. The party-ready home in Marina del Rey is listed for sale at $3.799 million. CAPTION Actor Phillip P. Keene has a good reason for hanging out in the downstairs den of his Los Feliz home. Actor Phillip P. Keene has a good reason for hanging out in the downstairs den of his Los Feliz home. CAPTION The Tony winner's prized possession in this room is her Steinway, but she keeps other items there that also inspire her. The Tony winner's prized possession in this room is her Steinway, but she keeps other items there that also inspire her. CAPTION Jillian Michaels retreats to the office in her Malibu home when she needs some kid-free space. Jillian Michaels retreats to the office in her Malibu home when she needs some kid-free space.

jack.flemming@latimes.com

Twitter: @jflem94

MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:

Hip bungalow in Highland Park seeks $795,000 post-renovation

Former Angel Gary Matthews Jr. parts with a home base in Corona del Mar

NBA star DeMarcus Cousins puts his Granite Bay mansion in play at $5.4 million

Judy Garland’s former Malibu beach house lists for sale at $3.7 million