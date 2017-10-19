Midcentury gem in Pasadena hits the market with a fresh look

This three-bedroom home in the San Rafael Hills of Pasadena has been restored inside and out to pristine condition.
Listed for $1.749 million, the Midcentury house sits at the end of a long driveway on a leafy lot of more than half an acre.
Classic architectural details and contemporary updates make the renovated 1950s home stand out. Exposed and white-painted beams line the vaulted ceilings in the living room, which has walls of glass overlooking the hillside.
A dual-sided see-through fireplace connects the space to the kitchen, complete with wood cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and a large island.
Pocket doors lead to the three bedrooms. The master suite features one wall of floor-to-ceiling windows and one wall of sliding glass doors, which open up to the wrap-around deck. Designer tiles decorate the bathroom, while wood detailing on the mirrors and shower contrast the white walls.
A patio and lawn sit out back.
The one-story house previously sold in June, for the first time in nearly half a century, for $1.05 million, according to public records.
Michelle St. Clair of Sotheby’s International Realty holds the listing.
