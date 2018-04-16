Orlando Magic’s Mo Speights sells country club home in Florida

Pro basketball player and former Clipper Mo Speights has parted with a house he owned in Oldsmar, Fla., for $710,000. Oldsmar is about 100 miles from his current home court in Orlando.
The five-bedroom, four-bathroom home has a Mediterranean vibe with a columned two-story portico sheltering the entry. Custom-built in 2003, it is one of only 28 residences in the gated Preserve subdivision of the country club community of East Lake Woodlands. The property came with optional membership in two championship golf courses.
The kitchen features stainless-steel appliances, a prep island, granite countertops and enough bar seating to accommodate an entire infield. A family room with a built-in entertainment system and fireplace sits off the kitchen.
At the back of the 4,036-square-foot house is a screened-in lanai with a swimming pool and a heated spillover spa.
Speights, who first name is Marreese, is a center/power forward for the Orlando Magic. The 30-year-old started in the NBA in 2008 when he was drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers. He also has played for the Memphis Grizzlies, the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Golden State Warriors and the Clippers.
Jamie Devine Brown of Re/Max RealTec Group and Anthony Brown, with the same company, were the listing agents.
