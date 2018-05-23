‘Deadpool 2’ actress Morena Baccarin ready to part with Spanish duplex in Atwater

After a nearly record-setting opening weekend for her latest film, "Deadpool 2," Morena Baccarin is hoping the hot streak continues. Records show the Brazilian American actress has put an investment property in Atwater Village on the market for $849,000.
Fronted by a cactus garden, the 1920s Spanish duplex fits two bedrooms, two bathrooms, two kitchens and two living rooms into 952 square feet.
Spanish tile is found in one of the kitchens and one of the bathrooms, and floors of hardwood and polished concrete fill the rest of the space.
Sliding glass doors lead outside, where a covered patio overlooks a fenced backyard. Adjacent is the detached garage, which has been converted into a studio space.
Will Tiao and Mary Jo Panucci of Tiao Properties hold the listing.
Baccarin, 39, is known for her roles in the sci-fi series "Firefly" and the Showtime series "Homeland," for which she received an Emmy nomination for supporting actress in a drama.
She also starred in the 2016 installment of "Deadpool," which boasted the highest opening weekend gross ever for an R-rated film. "Deadpool 2," which raked in $125 million during its opening weekend, ranks second on the list.
Records show she bought the home 11 years ago for $649,000.
