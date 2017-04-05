Mount Washington Modern redo is open for entertaining

While this hillside home retains the Midcentury Modern vibe, the interiors have been updated for open-plan living and entertaining. At the back of the house, a lower-deck level with a grill and 700 square feet of space lets the party overflow outdoors.

Address: 3920 W. Point Drive, Los Angeles 90065

Price: $995,000

The Midcentury Modern house in Mount Washington takes in views of the San Gabriel Mountains. (Alex Zarour) (Alex Zarour)

Built: 1964

Lot size: 5,156 square feet

House size: 1,647 square feet, three bedrooms, three bathrooms

Features: Gas fireplace, dining area, quartz island in kitchen, hardwood floors, en suite master bedroom, two-car attached garage

About the area: The median sale price for single-family homes in the 90065 ZIP Code in February was $845,000 based on 11 sales, according to CoreLogic. That was a 24.8% increase compared with the same month the previous year.

