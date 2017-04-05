BUSINESS REAL ESTATE Hot Property

Mount Washington Modern redo is open for entertaining

Lauren Beale
Hot Property

While this hillside home retains the Midcentury Modern vibe, the interiors have been updated for open-plan living and entertaining. At the back of the house, a lower-deck level with a grill and 700 square feet of space lets the party overflow outdoors.

Address: 3920 W. Point Drive, Los Angeles 90065

Price: $995,000

Built: 1964

Lot size: 5,156 square feet

House size: 1,647 square feet, three bedrooms, three bathrooms

Features: Gas fireplace, dining area, quartz island in kitchen, hardwood floors, en suite master bedroom, two-car attached garage

About the area: The median sale price for single-family homes in the 90065 ZIP Code in February was $845,000 based on 11 sales, according to CoreLogic. That was a 24.8% increase compared with the same month the previous year.

Agents: Brendan Curran, Keller Williams Realty, (213) 300-8844

