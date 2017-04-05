Mount Washington Modern redo is open for entertaining

While this hillside home retains the Midcentury Modern vibe, the interiors have been updated for open-plan living and entertaining. At the back of the house, a lower-deck level with a grill and 700 square feet of space lets the party overflow outdoors.
Address: 3920 W. Point Drive, Los Angeles 90065
Price: $995,000
Built: 1964
Lot size: 5,156 square feet
House size: 1,647 square feet, three bedrooms, three bathrooms
Features: Gas fireplace, dining area, quartz island in kitchen, hardwood floors, en suite master bedroom, two-car attached garage
About the area: The median sale price for single-family homes in the 90065 ZIP Code in February was $845,000 based on 11 sales, according to CoreLogic. That was a 24.8% increase compared with the same month the previous year.
Agents: Brendan Curran, Keller Williams Realty, (213) 300-8844
To submit a candidate for Home of the Day, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to lauren.beale2@latimes.com.
Follow Lauren Beale on Twitter @laurenebeale.
See more Homes of the Day:
Rat Pack cool living in Hollywood Hills West
Contemporary perch in Malibu takes in coastal views