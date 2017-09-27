‘Life of Pi’ composer Mychael Danna scores a 1920s estate in Glendale

Academy Award-winning film composer Mychael Danna has bought a house in Glendale for $3.78 million.
The Italianate Revival-style estate, tucked behind walls and gates, encompasses more than a half acre of grounds.
Built in 1925, the three-story home has 6,855 square feet of interior filled with Spanish baroque details. Imported teak columns, tinted plaster walls and coffered ceilings are among details of note. There are four fireplaces.
A rotunda entry opens to the step-down great room, which takes in garden views through arched windows and French doors. A formal dining room, center-island kitchen, media room and billiard room are among the living spaces. A temperature-controlled wine cellar sits off the kitchen.
Outdoors, vintage street lamps light pathways leading to various gardens, fountains and courtyards. An al fresco dining area with a fireplace and pizza oven sits near the saltwater swimming pool. A garden living room features a gazebo/lounge.
The property last changed hands nearly two decades ago for $1.235 million, records show. It had been listed for sale at $3.869 million.
Silva Hameline of RE/MAX Elite was the listing agent. Don Snyder of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties represented the buyer.
Danna, 59, has scores of credits that include “Girl, Interrupted” (1999), “Antwone Fisher” (2002) and “500 Days of Summer” (2009). He won an Oscar and a Golden Golden Globe for the 2012 drama “Life of Pi.”
