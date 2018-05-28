Songbird Naya Rivera takes flight in Los Feliz

Actress-singer Naya Rivera of "Glee" fame has listed her house in Los Feliz for sale at $3.869 million.
Built in 1938, the East Coast-inspired Traditional home has been restored yet retains the charm and character of its original design. The formal living and dining rooms include original plaster moldings. The den/library is built of African mahogany and flows into the updated kitchen.
A family room with a tongue-and-groove ceiling, a wet bar, a home theater, an office and a wine room all open to the swimming pool, spa and deck.
The master suite includes dual walk-in closets, a balcony and a master bathroom with a soaking tub for a total of five bedrooms and four bathrooms.
Rivera, 31, played cheerleader Santana Lopez on the musical comedy-drama "Glee" from 2009 to 2015. She is in the YouTube Red series "Step Up: High Water."
The actress bought the property in 2013 for $2.6 million.
Michael Maguire of Compass is the listing agent.
