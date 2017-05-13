Hot Property: What goes around, comes around

Wondering what to do with that conversation pit in your 1960s living room? They’re cool again. Same goes for the professional recording studio and the sunken wet bar. These features and more have found appeal with Hollywood’s in-crowd and sports stars.

For an out-of-area treat, be sure to check out Dodgers player Andre Ethier’s Arizona compound. Talk about a loaded base.

Once you’re done checking out these star-studded transactions, visit and like our Facebook page, where you can find Hot Property stories and updates throughout the week. That’s also a great place to leave us a tip about a celebrity home deal.

– Neal J. Leitereg and Lauren Beale

He’s ready for a rap session

The ’60s are alive and well, and Orlando Bloom is getting in on the action. The actor just picked up a house in Beverly Hills for $7 million.

The signature 1960s feature within the sleek modern interiors is a large white conversation pit in the living room. Besides the wood floors, almost every inch of the 4,000-square-foot house is white — inside and out. The glass-walled and white-curtained living space includes four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

The more than half-acre perch contains a kidney-shaped pool and takes in city and ocean views.

Bloom, 40, has credits including “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy, “The Hobbit” trilogy and the “Pirates of the Caribbean” films.

Mark Singer Photography via Redfin | Inset: Los Angeles Times The swinging '60s Beverly Hills house purchased by actor Orlando Bloom features a conversation pit in the living room. The swinging '60s Beverly Hills house purchased by actor Orlando Bloom features a conversation pit in the living room. (Mark Singer Photography via Redfin | Inset: Los Angeles Times) (Mark Singer Photography via Redfin | Inset: Los Angeles Times)

Work-at-home spot in WeHo

Martin Johnson, frontman for the pop rock band Boys Like Girls, has listed his West Hollywood home for sale at $2.498 million. Don’t let the nondescript walled front fool you — the place has a guesthouse recording studio.

The nearly 1,800 square feet of guitar-decorated living space also includes an open living room/dining area, two bedrooms and four bathrooms.

The kitchen with a family room overlooks the back yard, which features mature trees, a swimming pool with a spa and a detached guest house.

Johnson, 31, is also a songwriter and producer. He has worked with Taylor Swift and Avril Lavigne, among others.

Daniel Dahler A professional recording studio sits at the heart of this West Hollywood house. A professional recording studio sits at the heart of this West Hollywood house. (Daniel Dahler) (Daniel Dahler)

Sale ends on a high note

Gustavo Dudamel, conductor and music director of the Los Angeles Philharmonic, has sold his home in the Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles for $2.849 million.

Dating to 1923, the Mediterranean-inspired Four Square-style house sits up from the street. Steps lead to a portico and wooden front door with leaded-glass sidelights.

The 3,600 square feet of updated and restored interiors feature pocket doors, delicate molding, hardwood floors and coved ceilings. Three bedrooms, each with an adjoining bathroom and walk-in closet, occupy the second floor.

A trellis-topped patio and deck open to a swimming pool.

Dudamel, 36, bought the house more than two years ago for $2.775 million.

Redfin | Inset: Los Angeles Times L.A. Philharmonic conductor Gustavo Dudamel has sold his house in Los Feliz. L.A. Philharmonic conductor Gustavo Dudamel has sold his house in Los Feliz. (Redfin | Inset: Los Angeles Times) (Redfin | Inset: Los Angeles Times)

Player nabs Richard Pryor estate

The Northridge compound where late comedian and actor Richard Pryor made his home for years has been sold to former pro football player Rashard Mendenhall for $2.5 million.

The 2.2-acre walled and gated property in the Sherwood Forest neighborhood features a Spanish-style main home with four bedrooms and four bathrooms. There’s a sunken wet bar in the family room, a kitchen with a tiled island, a library, a billiards room and a wine closet.

A guesthouse, a pool house, a dance studio and a playhouse are among the other structures on the estate. In all, the buildings combine for more than 9,000 square feet of living space.

Mendenhall, 29, was in the NFL for six seasons, splitting his time between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals. He works as a writer for the HBO series “Ballers.”

Melissa Di Meglio The compound in Northridge's Sherwood Forest enclave was owned by actor-comedian Richard Pryor during the 1970s. The compound in Northridge's Sherwood Forest enclave was owned by actor-comedian Richard Pryor during the 1970s. (Melissa Di Meglio) (Melissa Di Meglio)

Dodgers outfielder’s extra base

This place scores a home run and then some. Think we’re kidding? There’s backlighted shoe storage in the “his” closet, not to mention a windmill on the grounds. Now Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Andre Ethier has listed the Gilbert, Ariz., compound for sale at $5 million.

The size is impressive — six bedrooms, six bathrooms and 9,326 square feet just in the main house. But take a closer look: The interior walls are clad in rustic wood and leather. The two-story “hers” dressing closet has a sliding ladder and a wedding dress display case. There are trestle-beamed ceilings.

A massive multipurpose building contains an additional 5,628 square feet with a batting cage, a game room, a fitness center and a kitchen.

The outdoor amenities on the 4.5-acre site include a swimming pool with a spa and splash pad area, a swim-up bar, a sunken barbecue area and an in-ground trampoline.

The four-car, two-story garage looks out on a basketball court.

Ethier, who joined the majors in 2006, bought the property seven years ago for $2 million.

Redfin.com | Inset: Los Angeles Times Andre Ethier's massive complex in Gilbert, Ariz., features a swimming pool, a play area and a gym. (Redfin.com | Inset: Los Angeles Times) Andre Ethier's massive complex in Gilbert, Ariz., features a swimming pool, a play area and a gym. (Redfin.com | Inset: Los Angeles Times) (Redfin.com | Inset: Los Angeles Times) (Redfin.com | Inset: Los Angeles Times)

Yes, that’s a speakeasy

This 1927 Spanish Colonial was the home of the late actress Doris Roberts. Listed for sale at $2.45 million, the Hollywood Hills house retains its period vibe with such details as a step-down den that doubles as a speakeasy.