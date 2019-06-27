Skip to content
Local
Politics
Sports
Entertainment
Opinion
June 27, 2019
Hot Property
George Tyndall
Democratic Debate
steve lopez
world's best restaurants
grocery strike
Man in the Window
Business
Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills eyes a hometown sale in San Marcos
By
Jack Flemming
Jun 26, 2019
Business
Actors Jonathan Frakes and Genie Francis float Woodland Hills mansion for $4 million
By
Jack Flemming
Jun 26, 2019
Business
Snowboarder Shaun White flips two oceanfront homes onto the market in Malibu
By
Jack Flemming
Jun 26, 2019
Business
Kevin Durant unloads oceanfront Malibu home for $12.15 million
By
Neal J. Leitereg
Jun 26, 2019
Business
'Avengers' screenwriter Christopher Markus looks for action on Silver Lake home
By
Neal J. Leitereg
Jun 26, 2019
Business
Little Richard’s onetime home in Lafayette Square finds a new fan
By
Neal J. Leitereg
Jun 26, 2019
Business
NFL legend Joe Montana lists wine country ranch for $3.1 million
By
Jack Flemming
Jun 25, 2019
Business
Beverly Hills mansion of late Hollywood couple Elaine Stewart and Merrill Heatter seeks $19.5 million
By
Jack Flemming
Jun 25, 2019
Business
‘Arrow’ star Katie Cassidy makes a quick exit in Encino
By
Neal J. Leitereg
Jun 25, 2019
Business
Travis frontman Fran Healy lists bohemian home in the Hollywood Hills
By
Jack Flemming
Jun 25, 2019
Business
Steve Martin lists the house next door in BHPO for $2.15 million
By
Neal J. Leitereg
Jun 25, 2019
Hot Property
La Jolla mansion of late sportscaster Dick Enberg surfaces for sale
Jun 25, 2019
Hot Property
Hockey great Scott Niedermayer seeks $5.5 million for loaded Newport Beach home
Jun 24, 2019
Hot Property
Actor Josh Hopkins is on the trail of a home buyer in Sherman Oaks
Jun 24, 2019
Hot Property
Retired pro tennis player James Blake serves up his Encinitas digs
Jun 24, 2019
Hot Property
‘RuPaul’ judge Ross Mathews selects a home buyer for his Palm Springs pad
Jun 24, 2019
Hot Property
Hot Property: Donald Trump, art of the Beverly Hills deal
Jun 22, 2019
Hot Property
‘This Old House’ creator Russell Morash’s visionary career
Jun 22, 2019
Hot Property
Home of the Week: A Moorish masterpiece in Hollywood Hills West
Jun 22, 2019
Hot Property
Hot Property Newsletter: Passing go
Jun 22, 2019
Hot Property
Singer KT Tunstall trims price of mail-order Craftsman in Venice
Jun 21, 2019
Hot Property
Fall Out Boy’s Pete Wentz seeks $2.395 million for Encino hacienda
Jun 21, 2019
Hot Property
Former Raider Langston Walker fields offers for Oakland home
Jun 21, 2019
Hot Property
The beauty and affordability of modular living
Jun 21, 2019
Hot Property
Onetime estate of L.A. publisher David Whitmire Hearst lists for $13.5 million
Jun 20, 2019
Hot Property
Garry Marshall’s Carbon Beach home trades hands for $14.25 million
Jun 20, 2019
EVENTS AND OFFERS
Here comes The Taste! Delicious bites, drinks, chef demos, music and more are in store at this weekend-long food festival.
Early Bird tickets save $20 with offer code SAVE20
New Expeditions for 2020 just announced. On every Los Angeles Times Expedition, you'll be accompanied by an experienced Times reporter, editor or photographer who will help you see the world with a deeply informed, thoughtfully nuanced perspective.
VIEW TRIPS
From the streets to the big stage! Watch the 2019 FIBA 3x3 World Cup live on FloHoops!
WATCH LIVE
The Los Angeles Times Book Club will give readers the opportunity to see, hear and interact with world-class authors, celebrities, chefs and newsmakers as they discuss their books and tell their stories.
Sign up for the Los Angeles Times Book Club
YOUR DAILY CHALLENGE - Sudoku, Mahjong Solitaire and more for free!
PLAY NOW
more Hot Property
Hot Property
Novelist-screenwriter Jerry Stahl pens new price for Mount Washington home
Jun 20, 2019
Hot Property
What $500,000 buys right now in San Bernardino County’s three biggest cities
Jun 20, 2019
Hot Property
Encino home was once a roost for ‘Partridge Family’ star Shirley Jones
Jun 19, 2019
Hot Property
Patrick Dempsey’s former Hollywood Hills hideaway lists for $2.85 million
Jun 19, 2019
Hot Property
Brooklyn Nets GM Sean Marks sells home on Newport Beach’s Balboa Peninsula
Jun 19, 2019
trending
1.
Politics
Eight takeaways from Night 1 of the Democratic debate
3h
2.
World
A photo from the Rio Grande captures the tragic end for a father and daughter
Jun 26, 2019
3.
Entertainment
Kim Kardashian just trademarked ‘Kimono.’ Let the backlash begin
Jun 25, 2019
4.
NBA
Kevin Durant could end up being a Clipper
3h
5.
L.A. Now
Claiming to be Cherokee, contractors with white ancestry got $300 million
Jun 26, 2019
