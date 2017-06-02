Big Island retreat with a (slight) link to Nicolas Cage seeks $9.5 million

There are Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon, a parlor game linking any Hollywood type to the actor. But in the world of luxury real estate, it’s all about the six degrees of Nicolas Cage.

Tennis player-turned-resort developer David Paul Sennett’s run-in with Cage, whose exotic taste in homes has been well-documented, came more than a decade ago when he outbid the actor and others for a 29-acre bluff on the Big Island of Hawaii.

Sennett developed the site, found in North Kohala, building a private estate that is now for sale at $9.5 million, according to listing agent Forrest Arnold of Elite Pacific Properties.

The 29-acre site sits at 1,500 feet elevation in North Kohala, Hawaii, with sweeping ocean views. (Jonathan Davis / Photo Kona) (Jonathan Davis / Photo Kona)

Designed by architect John Wallis, the contemporary-style home evokes a bird of prey with two broad wings that converge at the pointed, beak-like midpoint of the home. The dramatic design and elevation — the house sits at 1,500 feet above sea level — creates a sensation of floating among the clouds.

The main house is comprised of three master suites, five bathrooms, a chef’s kitchen and a wine cellar with storage for 1,500 bottles. Four types of Venetian plaster covers solid concrete walls, while clerestories and floor-to-ceiling windows bring natural light and trade winds inside.

Including two guest cottages, there is more than 10,000 square feet of living space.

An organic garden, tropical orchards, storage sheds and three donkeys — Sennett’s rescued pets — also lie within the grounds. At the home’s entrance, a bronze fountain imported from France draws the eye to the circular driveway.

Views from the property extend from Maui to Kona.

Caption In the Castellammare section of Pacific Palisades, the scene of one of L.A.’s most infamous mysteries has come to market for the first time in decades. In the Castellammare section of Pacific Palisades, the scene of one of L.A.’s most infamous mysteries has come to market for the first time in decades. Caption In the Castellammare section of Pacific Palisades, the scene of one of L.A.’s most infamous mysteries has come to market for the first time in decades. In the Castellammare section of Pacific Palisades, the scene of one of L.A.’s most infamous mysteries has come to market for the first time in decades. Caption Here's the latest in tub trends. Here's the latest in tub trends. Caption Having a home gym makes exercising a no-brainer Having a home gym makes exercising a no-brainer Caption Whether it’s being able to bring your dog to work or making sure they're welcome at your apartment, dog friendly spaces are becoming a priority. Whether it’s being able to bring your dog to work or making sure they're welcome at your apartment, dog friendly spaces are becoming a priority. Caption Here are some of the popular trends in pool design. Here are some of the popular trends in pool design.

neal.leitereg@latimes.com

Twitter: @LATHotProperty

MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:

Robert Downey Jr. snaps up a new ocean view in Malibu for $3.8 million

Disc jockey Jed the Fish lists his pristine Queen Anne Victorian in Pasadena

Selena Gomez snags a traditional spot in Studio City for $2.25 million

The Obamas buy their rental home in Washington