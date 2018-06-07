Nicolas Cage's former Victorian home in San Francisco lists for $12 million

In San Francisco’s Pacific Heights, a cool $12 million will buy you a national treasure of sorts: the onetime home of Nicolas Cage.
Cage bought the house in 1989 and owned it for roughly 13 years, records show. Since then, the 118-year-old estate has taken on a fresh new look.
Intricate molding and coffered ceilings pair with animal-themed stained glass windows – one depicts a tiger, another an octopus – in the three-story floor plan. Within nearly 7,000 square feet, there’s a living room, a double-island kitchen, a wine cellar, a theater room, five bedrooms and 7.5 bathrooms.
A geometrically busy ceiling tops the master suite, which opens to a balcony with city views. Outdoor spaces include a patio, a fire pit and a turf backyard reached by pocketing doors.
An elevator services each of the home’s three levels.
The estate last traded hands five years ago for $2.525 million, public records show. Joel Goodrich of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage holds the listing.
Cage, 54, won the Oscar for Best Actor for his role in the 1996 film “Leaving Las Vegas,” and he’s been cranking out films ever since. He’s appeared in 49 films since 2000, including “Gone in 60 Seconds” (2000), “National Treasure” (2004) and more recently, the black comedy “Mom and Dad” (2017).
The actor, who once said "having different environments is better, rather than having one huge . . . space that you reside in all the time,” has owned a number of interesting homes in places around the world, including other property in San Francisco. Last year, a Gothic Tudor-style house once owned by the actor listed for sale in the Russian Hill neighborhood for $12 million. The 1914-built home was taken off the market earlier this year.