Marital home of Nikki Cox and Jay Mohr sells in Pacific Palisades for $3.8 million

The marital home that recently divorced actors Nikki Cox and Jay Mohr owned through a trust has sold in Pacific Palisades for $3.8 million.
The Monterey Colonial-style house, which was built in 2005, has 3,777 square feet of living space on two levels. The living room centers on a fireplace. A butler’s pantry sits off the formal dining room. The kitchen has a breakfast area and opens to a family room.
There are a bonus room/office, a den, four bedrooms and five bathrooms. A balcony off the master suite faces the backyard.
The property previously changed hands in 2011 for $1.245 million.
Cox, 40, has been in such series as “Las Vegas” (2003-07), “The Jake Effect” (2006) and “Nikki” (2000-02).
SNL alum Mohr, 48, has appeared on “Gary Unmarried” (2008-10) and “Ghost Whisperer” (2006-08). His film credits include “Pay It Forward” (2000) and “Jerry Maguire” (1996).
Yvonne Fernandes handled the transaction.