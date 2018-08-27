Advertisement

Marital home of Nikki Cox and Jay Mohr sells in Pacific Palisades for $3.8 million

Lauren Beale
By
Aug 27, 2018 | 8:30 AM
A balcony lines the front of the house, which is shielded from the street by mature shrubbery. (Redfin.com)

The marital home that recently divorced actors Nikki Cox and Jay Mohr owned through a trust has sold in Pacific Palisades for $3.8 million.

The Monterey Colonial-style house, which was built in 2005, has 3,777 square feet of living space on two levels. The living room centers on a fireplace. A butler’s pantry sits off the formal dining room. The kitchen has a breakfast area and opens to a family room.

There are a bonus room/office, a den, four bedrooms and five bathrooms. A balcony off the master suite faces the backyard.

The property previously changed hands in 2011 for $1.245 million.

Cox, 40, has been in such series as “Las Vegas” (2003-07), “The Jake Effect” (2006) and “Nikki” (2000-02).

SNL alum Mohr, 48, has appeared on “Gary Unmarried” (2008-10) and “Ghost Whisperer” (2006-08). His film credits include “Pay It Forward” (2000) and “Jerry Maguire” (1996).

Yvonne Fernandes handled the transaction.

