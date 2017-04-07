BUSINESS REAL ESTATE Hot Property

Beverly Hills home of Oliver Prinz von Anhalt, adopted son of Zsa Zsa Gabor, lists for $4.25 million

Neal J. Leitereg
The Beverly Hills home of Oliver Prinz von Anhalt, the late adopted son of Zsa Zsa Gabor and Frédéric Prinz von Anhalt, has returned to market in Beverly Hills for $4.249 million.

Situated on a cul-de-sac, the Southern Colonial estate has a two-story portico supported by a row of thick columns. An ornate frontispiece and picture windows with black shutters enhance the wide front of the white-sided home.

Entered through a foyer with a curving staircase, the stately two-story has scaled formal rooms, an updated chef's kitchen and a wood-paneled study that opens to a parlor room. The master suite, situated in its own wing, features a chandelier-topped soaking tub.

Another wing holds guest quarters and a staff corridor. In all, there are five bedrooms and six bathrooms in about 7,300 square feet.

Outside, lush landscaping surrounds a paver patio and a swimming pool and spa. Waterfalls features, ambient lighting and towering palms give the pool area an exotic vibe.

Elsewhere on the property is a six-car garage.

The property last changed hands in 2002 for about $2.064 million, property records show.

Amir Jawaherian of the Agency holds the listing.

Prinz von Anhalt, born Oliver Benz, was one of 10 children adopted by the late Hungarian-born actress and her ninth husband, Frédéric Prinz Von Anhalt. He died in December at 45 due to complications from a motorcycle accident.

